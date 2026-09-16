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Home / News / Politics News / 'Shoutout to...': Moitra jabs SC judge after alleged egg attack 
'Shoutout to...': Moitra jabs SC judge after alleged egg attack 
Moitra was attending a political meeting

'Shoutout to...': Moitra jabs SC judge after alleged egg attack 

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 16, 2026
06:13 pm
What's the story

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has claimed that she was attacked with eggs during a party meeting in West Bengal's Nadia district. The incident occurred when she was attending a political meeting in her Krishnanagar constituency. Workers and supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly protested against her arrival, chanting "go back" slogans and waving black flags.

Post-attack response

Moitra posts X message tagging SC judge

After the incident, Moitra took to social media platform X to address Supreme Court Justice Dipankar Datta.

She referred to his earlier remarks during a hearing on her plea for protection from attacks.

"Big shout out to Hon'ble Justice Dipankar Datta! MiLord - I came to my constituency for a meeting informing @WBPolice & BJP workers with their help pelted eggs on me," she wrote in her post.

Twitter Post

Watch her video here

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Legal proceedings

Similar egg-throwing incident in Krishnanagar

Moitra had previously faced a similar egg-throwing incident in Krishnanagar and had approached the courts for protection.

Initially, she moved the Calcutta High Court over a police summons in a hate speech case but did not get relief.

She then approached the Supreme Court, seeking protection from potential attacks, including egg-throwing incidents.

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Court observations

Supreme Court's response to Moitra's plea

During the hearing, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Datta and Justice Shil Nagur questioned the security concerns raised on Moitra's behalf.

The bench observed that India's freedom fighters had faced bullets for their country and said it was inappropriate to approach the Supreme Court over the matter.

"When our freedom fighters have taken bullets on their chest? You fear eggs? These are applications that should not come before this court at all," Justice Datta had said.

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