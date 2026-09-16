'Shoutout to...': Moitra jabs SC judge after alleged egg attack 

After the incident, Moitra took to social media platform X to address Supreme Court Justice Dipankar Datta.

She referred to his earlier remarks during a hearing on her plea for protection from attacks.

"Big shout out to Hon'ble Justice Dipankar Datta! MiLord - I came to my constituency for a meeting informing @WBPolice & BJP workers with their help pelted eggs on me," she wrote in her post.