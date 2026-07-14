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Home / News / Politics News / Mahua Moitra urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike
Mahua Moitra urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike
Wangchuk is on a hunger strike since 17 days

Mahua Moitra urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike

By Snehil Singh
Jul 14, 2026
09:54 am
What's the story

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike against examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak. The appeal comes on the 17th day of Wangchuk's protest at Jantar Mantar. In a post on X, Moitra said, "Your goal is reached. Govt doesn't care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us. Pls call off fast & continue the fight."

Twitter Post

Mahua Mitra appeals to Sonam Wangchuk to end fast

Support grows

Eminent citizens echo Moitra's appeal

The appeal from Moitra was echoed by a group of eminent citizens, including writer Arundhati Roy and actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah.

They also urged protesters to end their fast while supporting demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The signatories expressed gratitude for the protesters' leadership in the movement but voiced concern over their deteriorating health.

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Health concerns

Health update on Wangchuk, AISA activist Deepak

Wangchuk has reportedly lost 8.2kg since starting his fast, with his latest medical parameters showing a blood pressure of 107/70 mmHg and a blood glucose level of 67mg/dL.

Meanwhile, AISA activist Deepak was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after his health worsened following 16 days of fasting. Deepak had lost around 15% of his body weight and had dangerously low blood pressure at the time of hospitalization.

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Accountability sought

'Why hasn't the government engaged with protesters?' CJP founder asks

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has questioned why the government hasn't engaged with protesters despite their deteriorating health.

Dipke said, "I request the government not to turn this into a battle of egos as human lives are at stake."

He stressed that acknowledging a mistake shows maturity and accountability.

The CJP protest started on June 20, with Wangchuk joining on June 28 for an indefinite hunger strike.

Historical parallels

Protest fast draws comparisons with Anna Hazare's Lokpal movement protest

As Wangchuk's fast entered Day 17, it drew comparisons with activist Anna Hazare's 12-day hunger strike for the Jan Lokpal movement in 2011.

Hazare's first hunger strike on April 5, 2011, ended four days later after the government agreed to form a committee.

Dipke said today's India is different from Hazare's time, where human lives aren't valued as much.

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