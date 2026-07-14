Mahua Moitra urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike
What's the story
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike against examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak. The appeal comes on the 17th day of Wangchuk's protest at Jantar Mantar. In a post on X, Moitra said, "Your goal is reached. Govt doesn't care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us. Pls call off fast & continue the fight."
Twitter Post
Mahua Mitra appeals to Sonam Wangchuk to end fast
Sonam Sir @Wangchuk66 your fast has united this country’s youth in their war for justice. Your goal is reached. Govt doesn’t care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us. Pls call off fast & continue the fight.— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 14, 2026
Support grows
Eminent citizens echo Moitra's appeal
The appeal from Moitra was echoed by a group of eminent citizens, including writer Arundhati Roy and actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah.
They also urged protesters to end their fast while supporting demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The signatories expressed gratitude for the protesters' leadership in the movement but voiced concern over their deteriorating health.
Health concerns
Health update on Wangchuk, AISA activist Deepak
Wangchuk has reportedly lost 8.2kg since starting his fast, with his latest medical parameters showing a blood pressure of 107/70 mmHg and a blood glucose level of 67mg/dL.
Meanwhile, AISA activist Deepak was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after his health worsened following 16 days of fasting. Deepak had lost around 15% of his body weight and had dangerously low blood pressure at the time of hospitalization.
Accountability sought
'Why hasn't the government engaged with protesters?' CJP founder asks
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has questioned why the government hasn't engaged with protesters despite their deteriorating health.
Dipke said, "I request the government not to turn this into a battle of egos as human lives are at stake."
He stressed that acknowledging a mistake shows maturity and accountability.
The CJP protest started on June 20, with Wangchuk joining on June 28 for an indefinite hunger strike.
Historical parallels
Protest fast draws comparisons with Anna Hazare's Lokpal movement protest
As Wangchuk's fast entered Day 17, it drew comparisons with activist Anna Hazare's 12-day hunger strike for the Jan Lokpal movement in 2011.
Hazare's first hunger strike on April 5, 2011, ended four days later after the government agreed to form a committee.
Dipke said today's India is different from Hazare's time, where human lives aren't valued as much.