He has been taken into custody

Man with live bullets caught at Himanta Sarma's oath-taking ceremony

By Chanshimla Varah 03:37 pm May 12, 202603:37 pm

What's the story

A man was taken into custody on Tuesday after live bullets were found on him during security screening at the entrance of the Veterinary College Field, where Himanta Biswa Sarma took his oath as Assam Chief Minister for a second consecutive term. However, no arms were found on the man The police took the man into custody for questioning and he was being taken to the Basistha police station.