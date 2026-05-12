Man with live bullets caught at Himanta Sarma's oath-taking ceremony
What's the story
A man was taken into custody on Tuesday after live bullets were found on him during security screening at the entrance of the Veterinary College Field, where Himanta Biswa Sarma took his oath as Assam Chief Minister for a second consecutive term. However, no arms were found on the man The police took the man into custody for questioning and he was being taken to the Basistha police station.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway to determine circumstances surrounding recovery of bullets
A police official confirmed that "an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the recovery and whether any security threat was involved." The incident occurred just minutes before Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was to administer the oath to Sarma and other council members. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Ceremony highlights
Incident happened in presence of PM, Union ministers
Along with Himanta, four MLAs took oath as ministers: BJP's Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, AGP's Atul Bora, and BPF's Charan Boro. The event came after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a record 102 seats out of the 126-member assembly in the recent election, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone winning 82 seats.