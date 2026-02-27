'Many misleading allegations': Court raps CBI in excise policy case

The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Friday discharged all 23 accused in the alleged liquor policy scam, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia . While clearing all the accused, the court pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its investigation lapses and said there was no prima facie case against Sisodia. It said Kejriwal was also implicated without any cogent material.

Investigation flaws No evidence against Sisodia, misleading averments in chargesheet: Court Special Judge Jitender Singh observed that the CBI chargesheet had "misleading averments" and internal contradictions. The court said the "voluminous chargesheet" had many lacunae not supported by any witness or statement. It also expressed shock that the primary accused, Kuldeep Singh, was implicated as the first accused when there was absolutely no material against him. The court said it will recommend a departmental inquiry against CBI officials who made Kuldeep, a public servant, accused number one in the case.

Court 'If such conduct is allowed, it would be grave violation..' The court also chastised the CBI for building its case based on approver claims. "If such conduct is allowed, it would be grave violation of the Constitutional principles. The conduct where an accused is granted pardon and then made an approver, his statements used to fill the gaps in the investigation/narrative and make additional people accused is wrong." The other accused in the case were Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahendru, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Arjun Pandey, and Sarath Chandra Reddy, among others.

Case background Excise policy scam and its implications This case stems from allegations of corruption in Delhi's 2021 excise policy, which aimed to reform liquor trade but was withdrawn amid allegations of irregularities. The excise policy aimed to privatize liquor trade in Delhi but was accused of granting undue advantages to private entities. Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in recommending and taking decisions without competent authority approval. He was later arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March 2023.

