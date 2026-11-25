Meta, Congress leaders meet amid ongoing protests against content curbs
What's the story
Top executives of Meta in India held a meeting with the opposition Congress party on Tuesday at the party headquarters, Reuters reported. The meeting was aimed at resolving ongoing protests against Meta's content moderation practices. This was the first direct engagement between Meta and the Congress since protests by its youth wing started last Friday. Meta was represented by Aman Jain and Natasha Jog, two key executives in India, one person told the news agency.
Protest details
Protests escalate across India
The protests have included clashes with police near Meta's offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Gurugram.
Posters depicting CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the traditional uniform of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have also surfaced in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
During the meeting, Meta's executives Jain and Jog addressed concerns about protests targeting their offices and the portrayal of Zuckerberg in the RSS outfit.
Meeting agenda
Meta's response to Congress's allegations
The Congress party, on the other hand, raised issues regarding increased restrictions on its leaders' accounts and posts and about allegations that Meta favors Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Meta has denied any such favoritism and maintained that it remains neutral toward all political parties.
The company also made no commitments to the party during the meeting and explained that it was bound by local laws, said one of the people.
Content moderation
Youth Congress demands restoration of accounts taken down
The Youth Congress has demanded the restoration of accounts taken down on government orders and an explanation of how Meta's algorithms restrict posts.
Company disclosures show that more than 5.4 million posts or accounts were restricted under local laws in the first half of 2026, up from about 70,000 in all of 2025.
Meta attributed the increase to amended IT rules, which require speedier and more aggressive takedowns, but it has sparked a debate about free speech restriction.
Twitter Post
Another pic of Zuckerberg in RSS outfit
ಇನ್ನು ಕೇವಲ 3 ದಿನಗಳು ಮಾತ್ರ ಬಾಕಿ. ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಮಗ - ಮೆಟಾ!— IYC Karnataka (@IYCKarnataka) November 25, 2026
ನೀವು ಶಾಶ್ವತವಾಗಿ ಚಡ್ಡಿ ಪಡೆಯ ಹಿಂದೆ ಅಡಗಿ ಕೂರಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ.
ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗಳು ಮರೆಯಾಗುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ಬೇಡಿಕೆಗಳು ಬದಲಾಗುವುದಿಲ್ಲ.
3 ಬೇಡಿಕೆಗಳು. ಯಾವುದೇ ನೆಪಗಳು ಬೇಡ .
ನಮ್ಮ ಬೇಡಿಕೆಗಳನ್ನು ಈಡೇರಿಸಿ, ಇಲ್ಲದಿದ್ದರೆ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಯನ್ನು ಎದುರಿಸಲು ಸಿದ್ಧರಾಗಿ.… pic.twitter.com/uYxoq4ytmf
Row
Banners depicting Zuckerberg across cities
The protests took a fresh turn this week after banners depicting Zuckerberg in a white shirt, khaki shorts and black cap, the traditional uniform of the RSS, appeared in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
"This is Congress Model: Vandalize offices of private companies," BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari reacted to the posters on Saturday.
The posters were part of a campaign by the Youth Congress titled 'Meta, BJP Ka Beta' (Meta, BJP's son).