The protests have included clashes with police near Meta's offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Gurugram.

Posters depicting CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the traditional uniform of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have also surfaced in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

During the meeting, Meta's executives Jain and Jog addressed concerns about protests targeting their offices and the portrayal of Zuckerberg in the RSS outfit.