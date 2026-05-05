MK Stalin resigns as Tamil Nadu CM: Report
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has resigned after his party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), lost the recent assembly elections, news agency PTI reported. The DMK was defeated by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay. The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly but fell short of a majority. Despite this, Vijay has written to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asking for an opportunity to prove their majority.
Political maneuvering
Vijay stakes claim to form next government
Vijay has formally staked his claim to form the next government in Tamil Nadu. The TVK is expected to seek alliances with other parties to reach a majority, including regional players, such as the smaller parties of both Dravidian alliances. Meanwhile, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has not received any alliance invitation from Vijay's party.
Alliance uncertainty
Congress yet to decide on alliance with TVK
The Tamil Nadu Congress has also not taken a decision on joining hands with the TVK. State Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai said, "They won 108 seats, they don't have a majority...I don't know how they will manage it... The High Command will decide on whether to ally with the TVK or not." On Monday, however, All India Congress Committee Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar indicated that a coalition may be brewing.
Post-election meeting
Vijay meets senior TVK leaders at party headquarters
Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram also congratulated Vijay on social media. After his party's victory, Vijay met senior TVK leaders at their Chennai headquarters. The TVK's win in its electoral debut has been historic, but they will need support from other parties to form a government due to the lack of a clear majority.