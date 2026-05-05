MK Stalin resigns as Tamil Nadu CM: Report

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has resigned after his party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) , lost the recent assembly elections, news agency PTI reported. The DMK was defeated by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay . The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly but fell short of a majority. Despite this, Vijay has written to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asking for an opportunity to prove their majority.

Political maneuvering Vijay stakes claim to form next government Vijay has formally staked his claim to form the next government in Tamil Nadu. The TVK is expected to seek alliances with other parties to reach a majority, including regional players, such as the smaller parties of both Dravidian alliances. Meanwhile, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has not received any alliance invitation from Vijay's party.

Alliance uncertainty Congress yet to decide on alliance with TVK The Tamil Nadu Congress has also not taken a decision on joining hands with the TVK. State Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai said, "They won 108 seats, they don't have a majority...I don't know how they will manage it... The High Command will decide on whether to ally with the TVK or not." On Monday, however, All India Congress Committee Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar indicated that a coalition may be brewing.

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