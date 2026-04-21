'Modi is a terrorist,' says Kharge, then a clarification 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has stirred controversy by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrorist." The remarks were made during a press conference in Chennai, where he slammed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "How can they (AIADMK) join with Modi? He is a terrorist. His party doesn't believe in equality and justice," Kharge said.

Democracy at stake Kharge accuses AIADMK of weakening democracy Kharge accused the AIADMK of weakening democracy by joining hands with the BJP. He said, "These people are joining with them; it means they are weakening democracy." However, he later clarified his statement against Modi when a reporter asked him about it, stating he didn't mean to call Modi a "terrorist." "I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands."

Twitter Post Watch the press conference here #WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Clarifying on his remark on PM Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The… pic.twitter.com/8ZLypQ7eZI — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026

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Clarification issued Later, Kharge clarifies 'Modi is not a terrorist' At the same press conference, the Congress president also accused PM Modi of violating the Model Code of Conduct by addressing the nation to attack the opposition after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 failed to pass in Parliament. "The violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the Prime Minister in the middle of the election is completely unacceptable," he said.

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Bill controversy Congress president questions PM Modi's narrative on Women's Reservation Bill Kharge also questioned PM Modi's narrative on the Women's Reservation Bill, which was passed in 2023 with Congress support. He said, "Unfortunately, Modi is presenting a different narrative. He claims that, instead of opposing the failed delimitation bill, the party is opposing the Women's Reservation Bill. This is not true. The Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023, and we fully supported it."