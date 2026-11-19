Moitra alleges BJP supporters attacked her car with eggs, stones
What's the story
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has alleged that her car and convoy were attacked by supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal's Nadia district. The incident took place in Kaliganj, where Moitra claimed 80-90 BJP supporters had gathered to launch an attack. She also accused the state police of failing to protect her despite a Calcutta High Court order mandating security arrangements for her safety.
Allegations
Moitra tags West Bengal Police, accuses them of collusion
Moitra took to social media platform X to express her concerns, tagging West Bengal Police and other authorities.
She wrote, "Attention @WBPolice @DGPWestBengal @KrishnanagarPD, my safety under the order of Hon'ble HC Kolkata is your responsibility."
The MP also accused the Bengal Police of colluding with BJP supporters and allowing the attack on her despite security arrangements ordered by the court.
Court contempt
'Police following Calcutta High Court security directions?'
Moitra also questioned if the police were following the security directions of the Calcutta High Court. She alleged that officers assigned to protect her conspired with BJP supporters.
The MP mentioned Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, and Justice Dipankar Datta in her post, calling the incident "what contempt of court looks like."
Video evidence
Protesters waved black flags, shouted slogans: Moitra
One video shared by Moitra on X showed protesters waving black flags and shouting "go back" as her convoy passed through.
She alleged that the protesters physically pushed her car and hit it with sticks and eggs.
Moitra, a two-term MP from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, on September 16 also alleged that seven to 10 BJP workers, including the local Mandal president and the president and vice-president of the panchayat samiti, threw eggs at her during a program.
Twitter Post
Video shows protesters carrying BJP flags
CJI Supreme Court Suryakant, CJI Kolkata HC -BJP goons physically pushing my car attacking with sticks, eggs while police are doing NOTHING to clear them. Police is instead telling me to leave . We had information this would happen and police were informed. In spite of this no… pic.twitter.com/wBN4LopBxz— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 19, 2026