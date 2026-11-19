Moitra took to social media platform X to express her concerns, tagging West Bengal Police and other authorities.

She wrote, "Attention @WBPolice @DGPWestBengal @KrishnanagarPD, my safety under the order of Hon'ble HC Kolkata is your responsibility."

The MP also accused the Bengal Police of colluding with BJP supporters and allowing the attack on her despite security arrangements ordered by the court.