Maharashtra votes in high-stakes poll across 29 municipal corporations
Polling is underway in 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The elections are particularly significant, as they are the first since current Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde broke away with most Shiv Sena party MLAs and allied with the BJP to form a state government in 2022. Over 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote for 15,931 candidates contesting for 2,869 seats across 893 wards. Votes will be counted on January 16.
Mumbai's BMC elections: 1,700 candidates contest for 227 seats
In Mumbai's BMC, which has an annual budget of over ₹74,400 crore, 1,700 candidates are contesting for 227 seats. The elections there had been delayed by four years for several reasons, including the pandemic. More than 25,000 police personnel have been deployed across Mumbai to ensure peaceful polling. Voting started at 7:30am and will continue till 5:30pm.
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar casts vote
#WATCH | Mumbai: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the BMC elections.— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026
He says, "This is a very important election. It gives us a chance where we can express our opinion through votes. Everyone should come out and cast their… https://t.co/a3GAx722A7 pic.twitter.com/dweQFzV796
Thackeray cousins reunite, Congress seeks independent assertion
Ahead of the polls, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray had reunited after two decades to consolidate Marathi votes. Meanwhile, Congress has sought to assert itself independently in Mumbai. Ajit Pawar's NCP is also going solo after the BJP demanded that it relieve its corruption-charged leader, Nawab Malik, of all key responsibilities.
BMC elections part of larger civic polls across Maharashtra
Elections to the 29 municipal corporations are being held after many years, with the majority of their terms expiring between 2020 and 2023. Nine of these are located in India's most urbanized belt, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Voting is underway in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkaranji.