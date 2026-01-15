Maharashtra votes in high-stakes poll across 29 municipal corporations 

Polling is underway in 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra , including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The elections are particularly significant, as they are the first since current Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde broke away with most Shiv Sena party MLAs and allied with the BJP to form a state government in 2022. Over 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote for 15,931 candidates contesting for 2,869 seats across 893 wards. Votes will be counted on January 16.

Election details Mumbai's BMC elections: 1,700 candidates contest for 227 seats In Mumbai's BMC, which has an annual budget of over ₹74,400 crore, 1,700 candidates are contesting for 227 seats. The elections there had been delayed by four years for several reasons, including the pandemic. More than 25,000 police personnel have been deployed across Mumbai to ensure peaceful polling. Voting started at 7:30am and will continue till 5:30pm.

Twitter Post Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar casts vote #WATCH | Mumbai: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the BMC elections.



He says, "This is a very important election. It gives us a chance where we can express our opinion through votes. Everyone should come out and cast their… https://t.co/a3GAx722A7 pic.twitter.com/dweQFzV796 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Political alliances Thackeray cousins reunite, Congress seeks independent assertion Ahead of the polls, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray had reunited after two decades to consolidate Marathi votes. Meanwhile, Congress has sought to assert itself independently in Mumbai. Ajit Pawar's NCP is also going solo after the BJP demanded that it relieve its corruption-charged leader, Nawab Malik, of all key responsibilities.

