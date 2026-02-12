Naravane memoir leak was 'planned and coordinated operation': Cops

The Delhi Police Special Cell has launched a multi-nation probe into the leak of former Army Chief General MM Naravane's memoir, Four Stars of Destiny. Reportedly, the book was made available in international digital markets before getting mandatory clearance from the Defense Ministry. According to India Today, preliminary findings indicate that the leak was not an isolated act of piracy but a "planned and coordinated operation" that bypassed official approval processes for defense-related publications.

Investigation progress FIR registered under charges of criminal conspiracy The Delhi Police have already registered an FIR under charges of criminal conspiracy in connection with the leak. Investigators are now tracing digital and financial trails in countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany, and Australia, where the book was allegedly made available online before getting official clearance.

ISBN significance Major focus on International Standard Book Number (ISBN) A major focus of the investigation is the presence of an International Standard Book Number (ISBN) on the leaked copy, per India Today. The 13-digit identifier is mandatory for commercial publishing and distribution, hinting that this book had entered a formal publishing system. Officials say its presence suggests that this version was not a raw manuscript or draft but a processed and publication-ready copy.

Publisher inquiry Penguin India being questioned about ISBN registration, distribution process According to the channel's sources, the first upload of the leaked material was found on a website with ".io" domain extension, which was originally assigned to the British Indian Ocean Territory but is now extensively used by tech platforms and businesses. Penguin India, the publisher of the memoir, is being questioned about its ISBN registration and distribution process. An ISBN is a globally recognized unique identifier assigned to each edition and format of a book for cataloging, distribution, and sales.

