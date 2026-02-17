NCP's new gag order ends speculation about factions' merger 

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has put an end to speculation of a merger between its two factions. The decision was taken at a meeting of MLAs at "Devgiri," the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, on Monday, HT reported. The party leadership issued a gag order on legislators, indicating that reunification is not being considered for now.

Leadership transition Sunetra Pawar to be elected unopposed as party chief At the same meeting, the NCP also decided to elect Sunetra as the new party president, following the death of her husband and former party chief, Ajit Pawar. This decision was taken at a core committee meeting and supported by all MLAs through a show of hands. NCP working president Praful Patel announced that the election will be held in Mumbai on February 26, with Sunetra expected to be elected unopposed.

Investigation underway Leadership probing reasons behind MLAs push for merger The party's leadership is now looking into why some MLAs have been vocal about a merger with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). They are trying to figure out if these demands are being fueled by outside forces or if they genuinely believe that a merger would strengthen their position in their constituencies. A party insider said, "The leadership sees no immediate need to pursue a merger."

Advertisement