Maharashtra: Tussle erupts in MVA over Rajya Sabha seat

The lone Rajya Sabha seat for the opposition in Maharashtra has become a contentious issue within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. The Shiv Sena (UBT) faction led by Uddhav Thackeray is pushing for the seat, while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar has expressed interest in contesting. The development follows Ajit Pawar's demise last month, with reported plans for a merger of two NCP factions derailed.

Candidate dilemma Congress silent, Raut quiet since Aditya proposed Chaturvedi The Congress party has maintained silence on the issue, with state president Harsh Vardhan Sapkal saying all MVA parties should decide together. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena UBT has been quiet since Aditya Thackeray proposed their candidate Priyanka Chaturvedi. Thackeray argued that in 2020, Shiv Sena gave a seat to NCP, and it's now their turn.

Election schedule Election Commission announces polls for 37 Rajya Sabha seats The Election Commission has announced elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states, including seven from Maharashtra. The last date to file nominations is March 9, and voting will take place on March 16. In Maharashtra, six seats will be won by the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with one seat allocated to Ajit Pawar's NCP.

