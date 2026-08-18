14 of 28 CMs facing serious criminal cases: SC told

The report also revealed that 251 of the 543 Lok Sabha MPs (46%) have criminal cases against them.

In the Rajya Sabha, 75 out of 233 members have declared criminal cases.

Of these, 170 Lok Sabha MPs have serious criminal cases pending and 40 Rajya Sabha members have serious criminal cases pending against them.

The Association for Democratic Reforms data cited in the affidavit showed Kerala has highest percentage of MPs with declared criminal cases (95%), followed by Telangana (82%).