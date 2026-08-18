14 of 28 CMs facing serious criminal cases: SC told
What's the story
The Supreme Court was informed that 14 out of the 28 state chief ministers are facing serious criminal cases. The information was submitted by senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae in a case related to expediting trials against sitting and former MPs and MLAs. The PIL was filed by lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking expeditious disposal of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs.
Case details
CMs with pending criminal cases
According to Hansaria's report, Telangana's CM A Revanth Reddy tops the list with 89 cases.
West Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari has 29 cases against him.
Karnataka CM D Shivakumar and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu each have 19 cases.
Other CMs with pending cases include Kerala's V D Satheesan (18), Jharkhand's Hemant Soren (5), Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis (4), Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Singh (4), and Tamil Nadu's C Joseph Vijay (2).
MP statistics
Over 250 Lok Sabha MPs face criminal cases
The report also revealed that 251 of the 543 Lok Sabha MPs (46%) have criminal cases against them.
In the Rajya Sabha, 75 out of 233 members have declared criminal cases.
Of these, 170 Lok Sabha MPs have serious criminal cases pending and 40 Rajya Sabha members have serious criminal cases pending against them.
The Association for Democratic Reforms data cited in the affidavit showed Kerala has highest percentage of MPs with declared criminal cases (95%), followed by Telangana (82%).
Pending trials
4,192 criminal cases pending against MPs, MLAs
The report also highlighted that as of July 2026, there are 4,192 criminal cases pending trial against sitting and former MPs and MLAs. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of pending cases with 1,171.
Hansaria has sought the establishment of special courts to exclusively conduct trials against MPs and MLAs. He has also requested High Courts to monitor these cases on a monthly basis, ensuring their disposal within one year of framing charges.