'Party is finished': AAP rebel after joining BJP 

The former police officer also spoke about Punjab's crime rate and drug menace in Punjab.

He recalled his tenure as an SP in Amritsar, when he claimed they eradicated crime and drugs between 2007 and 2009.

"As for the crime rate, I served as an SP in Amritsar; back in 2007, 2008, and 2009, we completely eradicated both the drug menace and crime. However, after I left, the situation was never brought under control again," he said.