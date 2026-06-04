'Re-examination is not justice': NEET aspirant's suicide sparks opposition fury 

The suicide of a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant in Nagpur has intensified the ongoing controversy over exam paper leaks and cancellations. The 20-year-old girl died by suicide in Nagpur on May 20 after allegedly falling into depression following the cancellation of the medical entrance examination. She was found hanging in her room. Her family, originally from Madhya Pradesh , found a suicide note after returning to their village for her last rites.

Note What she wrote in note In the note, she wrote, "Mom and Dad, you had faith that your daughter would...become a doctor, but I no longer have the courage to take the NEET exam again." "I was scoring good marks in my first attempt, but now there is no guarantee I will perform well again. I am sorry, Mom and Dad." Her father, a cook in Nagpur, had taken out a loan of ₹3 lakh under the Kisan Credit Card scheme to support her education.

Political backlash Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over exam leaks The girl's suicide has drawn sharp criticism from several opposition leaders. Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to reform the education system despite repeated exam leaks. He questioned why Dharmendra Pradhan is still the Union Education Minister. "Modi ji, power is not permanent—it comes and goes. But the extent to which you've ruined the education system in 12 years, an entire generation of young Indians is paying the price for it," he wrote.

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Call for justice AAP also criticizes Centre over NEET exam debacle Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also demanded justice for students who lost their lives due to exam cancellations and paper leak controversies. He said justice could only be achieved by dismantling the "shiksha mafia" in the country. "Conducting the examination again is not justice. The education mafia that has captured the system must be eradicated. So many children have already died by suicide. When will these children get justice for their deaths?" Kejriwal asked.

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TMC How many more tragedies will it take, asks TMC The Trinamool Congress (TMC) also expressed condolences over the NEET aspirant's death and blamed recurring examination irregularities on the Centre. "How many more tragedies will it take for Narendra Modi ji to wake up?" it asked. Party chief said "This is not an isolated tragedy. It is a grim reminder of the CRUSHING UNCERTAINTY that has come to define India's education system under BJP."