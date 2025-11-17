New Bihar government to take oath on Thursday

The new government in Bihar will be sworn in on November 20 at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the ceremony. In the recent Bihar Assembly polls, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 202 out of 243 seats, far above the 122 seats needed to form a government. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone won 89 seats, while Janata Dal (United) secured 85 seats.

Cabinet dissolution Nitish Kumar to chair last Cabinet meeting Nitish Kumar will chair his last Cabinet meeting at 11:30am on Monday. A decision to dissolve the outgoing 17th Assembly is expected to be formally made at the Cabinet meeting, and Kumar will then resign to Governor Phagu Chauhan. Ahead of the meeting, JDU leader Neeraj Kumar emphasized the political significance of Kumar, stating he remains a key figure in Indian politics. "No one can ignore Nitish Kumar in Indian politics, whether they love him or hate him," he said.

Cabinet representation JD(U) seeks greater representation in new cabinet The Janata Dal (United) is looking for more representation in the new cabinet, a party leader speaking on the condition of anonymity told India Today. "We want more berths in the cabinet because our tally has risen sharply since 2020, when we had fewer than 50 MLAs," the JDU leader added. However, accommodating demands from alliance partners like LJP(RV) and RLM may be difficult as they are new entrants, he admitted

Government formation LJP(RV) seeks to join new government The LJP(RV), led by Chirag Paswan, is keen on joining the new government. However, Paswan did not confirm if his party was eyeing the deputy chief minister's post. Paswan's party won 19 of the 28 seats it contested in Bihar. The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) also held meetings with BJP leaders over government formation and party representation in the cabinet.