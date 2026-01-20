Nitin Nabin takes charge as BJP's youngest-ever national president

Nitin Nabin took charge as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. The high-profile event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah, among others. The 45-year-old five-term MLA from Bihar is the youngest person to hold this position since Shah, who became party president in 2014 at the age of 49. Nabin replaces JP Nadda.

Support Nabin's candidacy backed by top BJP leaders Addressing party leaders and workers at the party headquarters in Delhi, outgoing president Nadda congratulated Nabin. "You (Nitin Nabin) have taken on the responsibility as the 12th National President of such a great party. Many congratulations and best wishes to you," he said. He also said that under the leadership of PM Modi and Nabin, the BJP "will bloom the lotus in Bengal...We will form the government in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. We will return to power in Assam...in Kerala."

Leadership Nabin to lead BJP in upcoming assembly polls Nabin will now lead the party in upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. He will also spearhead an organizational overhaul that has been pending for over a year. The election process was initiated after the election of state presidents and can begin once elections are completed in 50% of the states.

