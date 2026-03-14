No more 'chhota bhai': BJP to fight Punjab polls alone

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections independently. He said the party is done playing "Chhota Bhai" or junior partner in the state, Hindustan Times reported. The announcement was made during a rally at Killi Chahlan in Moga, where he promised a double-engine government to rid Punjab of drugs and debt.

Political criticism Shah slams AAP government in Punjab Shah also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of prioritizing party leader Arvind Kejriwal over state issues. He said that the CM is acting as a "pilot" for Kejriwal, using state resources for his travel. The BJP had won only two seats in the 2022 elections but had a 19% vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Future plans BJP's promises for Punjab if they come to power Shah said that if the BJP comes to power in 2027, it will introduce an anti-conversion Bill within a month. He also promised to eliminate drug trafficking in Punjab within two years. The BJP has been trying to strengthen its position in Punjab since the 2022 elections, where AAP won a landslide victory with 92 seats.

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