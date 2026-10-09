Jewar airport renamed to 'Narendra Modi International Airport'
What's the story
The Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, has been renamed the Narendra Modi International Airport. The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet. The airport is a key aviation infrastructure project for the National Capital Region (NCR) and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, 2026.
Operational details
Airport began commercial operations on June 15
The airport began commercial operations on June 15, with IndiGo's first flight arriving from Lucknow.
It was developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh and Indian governments under a public-private partnership model.
The first phase of the airport includes one runway and one passenger terminal, with an annual capacity of around 12 million passengers.
Future prospects
Future expansion plans aim to accommodate up to 70 million
The airport's master plan includes expansion plans to accommodate up to 70 million passengers annually in future phases.
It aims to improve connectivity for NCR and western Uttar Pradesh while complementing Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
The planned cargo infrastructure will facilitate trade and logistics in the region.
Economic boost
Airport expected to boost local economy, create jobs
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called the launch of commercial operations a historic moment for Jewar and India's aviation sector.
He credited farmers who provided land for the project and emphasized its potential to create jobs in aviation-related fields.
The airport is expected to spur economic growth around Jewar through cargo facilities, aircraft maintenance, skill development programs, and educational infrastructure.