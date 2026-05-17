Rajinikanth rejects claims of jealousy towards CM Vijay

Actor Rajinikanth has addressed speculation about his recent meeting with MK Stalin and his views on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay . He clarified that his friendship with the DMK chief is "beyond politics" and denied any jealousy toward Vijay's success. He emphasized that he has distanced himself from politics and praised Vijay's achievements, wishing him well in his new role as Chief Minister. The actor held a press conference at his Poes Garden residence to address criticisms against him.

Public address I am not a politician: Rajinikanth Rajnikanth said, "I am holding this press meet because many criticisms are being made about me in connection with the election. If I do not respond to them, they will become accepted as the truth." He clarified that his meeting with Stalin was purely personal and not politically motivated. Rajinikanth also rejected allegations of jealousy over Vijay becoming the Chief Minister. He praised the new CM's political rise and said there is a generation gap between them.

Political landscape 'Achieved more than MGR, NTR' Speaking on Vijay, Rajnikanth said, "At the age of 52, he has achieved more than what MGR or NTR achieved." He added that he admires Vijay for his achievements and believes he will fulfill people's high expectations from him as chief minister. "Why would I be jealous of Vijay? Maybe if Kamal (Haasan) became the CM, I might get jealous," he said in jest.

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