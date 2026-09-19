Delhi CM, Kejriwal among electors flagged for discrepancies in SIR

Kejriwal's family, including his wife Sunita Kejriwal, parents, and son Pulkit, have also been issued notices.

These discrepancies were flagged because their details could not be mapped to the last SIR.

CM Gupta is being issued a notice because her age difference with her parents is less than 15 years.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal is among those served notices for similar reasons.

Former Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and his family were also served notices due to name mismatches.