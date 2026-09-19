Delhi CM, Kejriwal among electors flagged for discrepancies in SIR
What's the story
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal are among the 3.31 million electors who have been issued notices for discrepancies in their electoral details. The notices were sent as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which aims to update and correct the electoral rolls. The draft electoral roll was first published on August 31, and since then, discrepancies have been identified under categories like "No Mapping" and "Logical Discrepancies."
Notice details
Other prominent names served notices
Kejriwal's family, including his wife Sunita Kejriwal, parents, and son Pulkit, have also been issued notices.
These discrepancies were flagged because their details could not be mapped to the last SIR.
CM Gupta is being issued a notice because her age difference with her parents is less than 15 years.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal is among those served notices for similar reasons.
Former Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and his family were also served notices due to name mismatches.
Roll update
Significant drop in number of electors
The draft electoral roll now has 97,53,577 electors, a significant drop from 1,45,10,299 electors as of June 30. This is a decline of 32.8%.
The number of polling stations across Delhi has also increased by nearly 15%, from 13,033 to 14,947 after rationalization across all assembly constituencies.
Election authorities have made available the lists for all these polling stations.
Discrepancy analysis
Most common discrepancies at Sarojini Nagar polling station
At a polling station in Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi Assembly constituency, 84 electors were flagged for discrepancies.
Of these, 37 could not be mapped with the last SIR. Other discrepancies include mismatches in parents' names (24 cases), electors' own names (13 cases), and progeny age gaps of less than nine months (seven cases).
One elector had a parent-age difference of over 50 years.
Additional discrepancies
Similar issues at Shalimar Bagh polling station
At a polling station in Shalimar Bagh, 233 electors were flagged for discrepancies.
Here too, the largest category was those who could not be mapped with the last SIR (108 cases).
Other issues included mismatches in parents' names (54 cases) and electors' own names (37 cases).
There were also 13 cases of parent-age difference being less than 15 years and three cases involving both an age difference and parent-name mismatch.