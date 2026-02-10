Om Birla responds to opposition's no-confidence motion against him 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has responded to the no-confidence motion against him by opposition MPs, asking the Lower House secretariat to "examine the notice and expedite the process." The motion was submitted by Congress leaders K Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi, and Md Javed. It has 118 signatures from several opposition parties, including Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the DMK.

Motion details Birla conducting proceedings in 'blatantly partisan manner': Notice The no-confidence motion, moved under Article 94(c) of the Constitution, accuses Birla of conducting Lok Sabha proceedings in a "blatantly partisan manner." It also alleges that leaders of opposition parties have been repeatedly denied an opportunity to speak in the House. "On several occasions, Leaders of Opposition Parties have just not been allowed to speak, which is their basic democratic right in Parliament," it said.

LoP's stance Gandhi did not sign notice Reportedly, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi did not sign the notice. This is because it is not appropriate for the LoP to petition for the Speaker's removal in a parliamentary democracy. The notice also highlights instances where opposition leaders were not allowed to speak, including an incident on February 2 when Gandhi was interrupted during his speech on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

Suspension controversy Notice mentions suspension of opposition MPs, other 'offences' The notice also mentions the "arbitrary" suspension of eight opposition MPs for the entire Budget session. The document also cites Birla's remarks about having "concrete information" that Congress members might move toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat and carry out "some unexpected act." The opposition leaders have claimed that while Gandhi was repeatedly denied the opportunity to speak, a BJP MP (referring to Nishikant Dubey) was permitted to make "vulgar and obscene" remarks about former Prime Ministers.

