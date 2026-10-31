Omar Abdullah marries journalist Nidhi Razdan under Special Marriage Act
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has tied the knot with journalist Nidhi Razdan. The couple announced their marriage on social media, with Abdullah posting "A new journey began yesterday" on X. Razdan also shared her happiness, writing "It's done bro" on the platform. The wedding was held under the Special Marriage Act and witnessed by family members from both sides.
Twitter Post
Omar Abdullah announces 'a new journey'
A new journey began yesterday 💍@Nidhi pic.twitter.com/BXbdLq2d1H— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 31, 2026
Divorce details
Abdullah's 1st marriage was dissolved in July
At 49 years old, Nidhi Razdan is entering her second marriage.
Abdullah's was earlier married to Payal, and the marriage was dissolved by the Supreme Court on July 31, 2026, after a settlement between the couple.
The dissolution of Abdullah's first marriage paved the way for his union with Razdan.
Ceremony details
Wedding ceremonies were held in Srinagar and New Delhi
The wedding ceremonies were held in Srinagar and New Delhi. Both families and close relatives attended the celebrations.
Abdullah's parents, Farooq Abdullah and Mollie, along with his three sisters and other relatives were present at the ceremony.
Razdan's parents, veteran journalist MK Razdan and Sarla Razdan, also graced the occasion.