'Did nothing wrong': Shiv Sena corporator after assaulting doctor, nurses 

Professional response

Our action saved woman and her child: Sena leader

But Mhatre continued to claim he did nothing wrong and that he will not apologize. Instead, he called the doctors "arrogant" and even labeled them "goons." He told the news channel that if doctors had answered his calls, he would not have gone to the hospital and "nothing would have happened." "Our action saved the life of a woman and her child," he said. He also suggested that he will only apologize if the doctors do so.