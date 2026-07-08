'Did nothing wrong': Shiv Sena corporator after assaulting doctor, nurses
What's the story
Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre allegedly assaulted a female doctor and several nursing staff at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC)-run Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, Maharashtra. The incident occurred over a dispute regarding the availability of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) beds. A CCTV video of the assault has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation. However, Mhatre insisted that he did not attack the female doctor and that he "did nothing wrong."
Shiv Sena
'Did not attack the woman doctor'
"I did not attack the woman doctor at the hospital," the corporator told NDTV, despite the video showing the opposite. When shown the footage, he claimed he only hit the doctor's hand to get her off the phone, as "she was not listening to our complaint." "I slapped her phone as she was not listening to us. I only tried to get her off the phone," Mhatre said.
Assault details
What led to the assault
According to reports, the incident started after doctors informed a pregnant woman's family that their newborn might need NICU care as the umbilical cord was wrapped twice around the baby's neck. However, all NICU beds were full. The doctors advised transferring to another hospital if NICU admission was required. The patient's family then allegedly contacted Mhatre, who reached the hospital with his supporters. An argument ensued and during the altercation, Mhatre allegedly assaulted nurses, the doctor and the attending gynecologist.
Video evidence
CCTV footage shows attack on medical staff
The CCTV footage shows Mhatre and his supporters entering and allegedly punching and slapping doctors and nursing staff for over three minutes. One female doctor is seen trying to use her phone, possibly to seek help or record the incident. When some men allegedly tried to snatch her phone, she stepped behind a desk while continuing to use it. The doctors also alleged that while leaving, the corporator threatened them, saying, "Come outside the hospital, I will finish you."
Professional response
Our action saved woman and her child: Sena leader
But Mhatre continued to claim he did nothing wrong and that he will not apologize. Instead, he called the doctors "arrogant" and even labeled them "goons." He told the news channel that if doctors had answered his calls, he would not have gone to the hospital and "nothing would have happened." "Our action saved the life of a woman and her child," he said. He also suggested that he will only apologize if the doctors do so.
Twitter Post
Deeply unfortunate, says FAIMA
Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron, FAIMA says, "The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) expresses its strongest condemnation of the brutal assault on doctors, nurses and healthcare workers at KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital,Maharastra— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026
It is deeply unfortunate that…
Legal action
FIR demand against Mhatre
The incident prompted protests from hospital employees who demanded strict action against the corporator. In response to the attack, doctors and nurses in the Kalyan-Dombivli area launched an indefinite strike, suspending OPD services in government healthcare facilities while emergency services continued. They said they would not resume work until an FIR is registered against Mhatre and others responsible for the assault.