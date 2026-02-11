'Only met Epstein...': Hardeep Puri refutes Rahul Gandhi's charge 

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has clarified his brief association with disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein. Responding to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi 's allegations, Puri said he met Epstein on a few occasions as part of a delegation and exchanged one email. "Our interactions had nothing to do (with the crimes Epstein is accused of)," Puri said. He also revealed that his main interaction was with LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman.

Gandhi 'He has a habit of making baseless allegations' Puri claimed that his interaction with Epstein was restricted to 'Make in India.' "I had no interest in Epstein's activities. For them, I was not the 'right person'," he added, claiming that Epstein had called him "two-faced" and suggested Gandhi read the emails. "We have a youth leader who placed a few things before the Parliament today. He has a habit of making baseless allegations," Puri said.

Gandhi Puri introduced Anil Ambani to Epstein: Gandhi Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Gandhi had claimed that it was Puri who introduced Anil Ambani to Epstein. "There is a businessman Anil Ambani, I want to ask why is he not in jail? The reason is that his name is in the Epstein Files. I would also like to ask Hardeep Puri, who introduced him to Epstein. I know who introduced him, and Hardeep Puri knows who introduced him," he said.

Advertisement

Charges Pressure on PM: Gandhi He reiterated his allegations while speaking to reporters outside the Parliament. "I have said that I will authenticate the data. There are Department of Justice files on Epstein files naming Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani. In an ongoing case against Adani, summons have been issued. The government of India has not responded for the last 18 months. There is direct pressure on the Prime Minister."

Advertisement

PM 'No PM would do what has happened' Gandhi correlated the pressure with the signing of the India-US trade deal, saying no PM would do this in a normal situation. "In a normal situation, no PM would do what has happened in terms of data, farmers, energy security and defense. Someone would do this only when there is a certain grip on them," Gandhi told reporters.

Disclosure details US government releases massive trove of Epstein files The United States Department of Justice last month released a massive new batch of records from its Epstein Files. The release is part of an effort to make public what the government knew about Epstein's sexual abuse and his interactions with powerful people. Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that over three million pages, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images were included in the latest disclosure.