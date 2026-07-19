Ram Mandir donations theft: Congress leaders say devotees feel 'betrayed'
What's the story
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an independent probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The leaders said devotees who donated money with faith and trust are feeling "betrayed by the theft." The letter comes after a police investigation into the matter has already led to eight arrests and two senior officials resigning from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Accountability call
Modi's silence on issue 'unacceptable': Kharge, Gandhi
In their letter, Kharge and Gandhi slammed PM Modi for his silence on the issue. They said his inaction is "unacceptable" and demanded he ensure accountability and restitution.
The leaders argued that the central government can't distance itself from this controversy since it was Modi who announced the formation of the Trust in Parliament as per Supreme Court directions.
Affiliation issues
Trust members linked to RSS, VHP: Congress leaders
The Congress leaders also pointed out that many Trust members are linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).
They also highlighted the former general secretary of the Trust, who they said was a close aide of PM Modi.
These connections, they argued, make it even more important for the government to act decisively and transparently in this matter.
Transparency demand
Devotees have right to know how contributions were used: Congress
The Congress leaders have demanded that any investigation's findings and the Trust's financial records be made public. They stressed that devotees have a right to know how their contributions were used.
The letter also called for transparency in fixing responsibility for any wrongdoing, regardless of position or influence.
"The credibility of your government and the Trust rests on how transparently and swiftly you act," they said.