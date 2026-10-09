INDIA MPs march to Rashtrapati Bhavan, demand Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

During the meeting, 16 leaders from different parties signed a memorandum to be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.

The document raises concerns about the functioning of the Election Commission of India (EC).

Gandhi claimed that recent opposition protests have "shaken the foundation of the government."

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha emphasized that their demand is to dismantle dishonesty, with Kumar acting as a shield.