INDIA MPs march to Rashtrapati Bhavan, demand Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
What's the story
A group of opposition Members of Parliament (MPs), led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, have started a march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan. The MPs are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The march comes after a meeting of 150 MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in the Central Hall of Parliament.
Twitter Post
Opposition MPs march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
#WATCH | Delhi: INDIA bloc MPs begin their march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan.— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026
Opposition MPs are on their way to meet President Droupadi Murmu to raise their concerns regarding the functioning of the Election Commission of India. pic.twitter.com/QdGa0lKJb5
Memorandum details
'Kumar is a shield for dishonesty'
During the meeting, 16 leaders from different parties signed a memorandum to be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.
The document raises concerns about the functioning of the Election Commission of India (EC).
Gandhi claimed that recent opposition protests have "shaken the foundation of the government."
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha emphasized that their demand is to dismantle dishonesty, with Kumar acting as a shield.
Democratic support
Cockroach Janta Party calls for protest
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also praised those supporting democracy, saying, "All patriots are engaged in strengthening the country's democracy." He saluted everyone who took to the streets for this cause.
Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party has called for a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10.
The youth movement had earlier forced an education minister's resignation over paper leaks in July.
Fear-driven actions
Congress president accuses government of fear-driven actions
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of fear-driven actions, citing metro station closures and train service cancelations due to the Jantar Mantar protest call.
He said, "A person who is afraid will die tomorrow, if not today."
Kharge also blamed Kumar's mistakes for creating a climate of fear in India and endangering democracy.
He said they would meet President Murmu to apprise her of these issues.