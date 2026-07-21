Opposition plans march to Rashtrapati Bhavan over CJP protest crackdown 

The opposition leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, have also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

They demanded a discussion on the "brutality unleashed on students" and the government's lack of accountability for an examination crisis.

Gandhi stressed that if Parliament can't discuss India's youth's future, then what is its purpose?

He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologize to students and "stop this nonsense of thrashing students."