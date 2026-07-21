Opposition plans march to Rashtrapati Bhavan over CJP protest crackdown
What's the story
Opposition parties in India are planning a protest march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon, the Indian Express reported. The demonstration is against the police crackdown on supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi. "We discussed it during the meeting in (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji's chamber, and have tentatively decided that we will hold the march this afternoon depending on Parliament proceedings. All parties are on board," an MP, who was part of the meeting, said.
Protest details
Gandhi meets Lok Sabha Speaker
The opposition leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, have also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
They demanded a discussion on the "brutality unleashed on students" and the government's lack of accountability for an examination crisis.
Gandhi stressed that if Parliament can't discuss India's youth's future, then what is its purpose?
He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologize to students and "stop this nonsense of thrashing students."
Legal action
Police action draws opposition's ire
After violence broke out during the CJP's protest march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, Delhi Police have registered five FIRs.
The FIRs were registered against unidentified people at Parliament Street, Barakhamba, and Connaught Place police stations under sections related to rioting, damage to government and private property, and assaulting public servants on duty.
They are also investigating whether the violence was part of a larger conspiracy to disrupt peace, the Indian Express reported.
Police
118 were injured, claim police
According to Delhi Police, 118 personnel were injured, including top officers.
The actual number of injured demonstrators was not immediately known but reports suggest the number of wounded might exceed hundreds.
Officials at one government hospital acknowledged that "at least 100" protestors were being treated for injuries, while the police placed the number of injured protesters at 60.