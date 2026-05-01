Pawan Khera gets SC bail in Assam Police FIR case 

The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case of defamation and forgery filed by the Assam Police . The bench, comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar, overturned the Gauhati High Court's decision denying him bail. The court observed that political rivalry appeared to be a factor in this case, thus necessitating protection for Khera's personal liberty.

Case background Case filed after Khera made allegations against Sarma's wife The case against Khera was filed after he alleged at a press conference that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan, holds several foreign passports and has undisclosed assets abroad. To question him, the Assam Police had visited Khera's Delhi residence on April 7 but couldn't find him there. He then sought transit anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court, which granted him a week's relief on April 10.

Legal journey SC refused to extend Khera's transit bail However, the Supreme Court stayed the Telangana High Court's April 10 order on an appeal by the Assam government on April 15. On April 17, it refused to extend Khera's transit bail and asked him to approach the Gauhati High Court. In his plea there, Khera argued that the allegations stemmed from statements made during a press conference and were "selectively construed" for criminal proceedings.

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