The controversy started during a press conference by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai. The conference was held to protest against references to Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar in Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

During the protest, party leaders tore pages from the book. Shaina was also seen tearing a portion of a photograph showing Balasaheb Thackeray striking an effigy of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper.