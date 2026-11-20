Shiv Sena (UBT) announces ₹71,000 reward for slapping Shaina NC
What's the story
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced a reward of ₹71,000 for slapping Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC. The announcement was made by Chetan Pawar, president of the Pimpri Chinchwad unit of the party. "As everyone knows, our party office-bearer from Mumbai has already announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who slaps Shaina NC. Similarly, we, as the Pimpri Chinchwad unit of Shiv Sena (UBT), announce a reward of Rs 71,000 for anyone who slaps her," Pawar said.
Incident details
Controversy over Shaina's actions
The controversy started during a press conference by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai. The conference was held to protest against references to Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar in Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.
During the protest, party leaders tore pages from the book. Shaina was also seen tearing a portion of a photograph showing Balasaheb Thackeray striking an effigy of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper.
Apology issued
Shaina clarifies her stance
Shaina NC has denied any intention of disrespecting Balasaheb Thackeray. She clarified that she had only torn the part of the photograph showing Aiyar, not Balasaheb himself.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also defended her explanation.
On Thursday, Shaina apologized to Balasaheb's admirers if her actions had hurt their sentiments while insisting that she had no intention of disrespecting him.