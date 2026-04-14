The two leaders were seen shaking hands

PM, Kharge share light-hearted moment at Ambedkar Jayanti event

By Snehil Singh 01:29 pm Apr 14, 202601:29 pm

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge shared a rare light-hearted moment during the Ambedkar Jayanti event in Parliament. The two leaders were seen shaking hands and sharing smiles as they interacted briefly. This friendly exchange stood out at the event, which was held to honor Dr B R Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary.