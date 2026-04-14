PM, Kharge share light-hearted moment at Ambedkar Jayanti event
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge shared a rare light-hearted moment during the Ambedkar Jayanti event in Parliament. The two leaders were seen shaking hands and sharing smiles as they interacted briefly. This friendly exchange stood out at the event, which was held to honor Dr B R Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary.
Tribute details
PM, Kharge on Dr Ambedkar
PM Modi led Members of Parliament in paying floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament complex. He said Ambedkar's work continues to inspire people and motivates efforts toward a just and progressive society. Kharge called Ambedkar a visionary who laid India's moral and constitutional foundation, urging the protection of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice values.
Ideals defense
Rahul Gandhi on Constitution
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also spoke at the event, saying that Ambedkar's ideals and the Constitution face challenges. He pledged to continue defending them. The event was attended by several other political leaders as well, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.