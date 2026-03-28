Narendra Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport, references 'Noida jinx' tradition
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Noida International Airport in Jewar on Saturday. During his speech, he spoke about the "Noida jinx," a superstition that prevented sitting chief ministers from visiting the area due to fears of losing power. The jinx originated in June 1988 when Chief Minister Veer Bahadur Singh was asked to resign after a visit to Noida.
Superstitious avoidance
Former CMs lost power visiting Noida
The "Noida jinx" made several political figures avoid the area. Former Chief Ministers ND Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati, and Kalyan Singh all lost power after visiting Noida. In 2021, then-CM Rajnath Singh inaugurated a project from Delhi, reportedly to avoid visiting Noida. Akhilesh Yadav also avoided visits during his tenure, opting for remote inaugurations and video links from Lucknow.
Breaking tradition
Yogi Adityanath breaks Noida jinx
However, the jinx was undone during the tenure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2017. He visited Noida multiple times and was re-elected in 2022. His visits are seen as a sign of breaking the "Noida jinx." The newly inaugurated airport is a symbol of India's growing confidence and self-reliance, according to PM Modi.