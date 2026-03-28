Narendra Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport, references 'Noida jinx' tradition

The "Noida jinx" made several political figures avoid the area. Former Chief Ministers ND Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav , Mayawati , and Kalyan Singh all lost power after visiting Noida. In 2021, then-CM Rajnath Singh inaugurated a project from Delhi, reportedly to avoid visiting Noida. Akhilesh Yadav also avoided visits during his tenure, opting for remote inaugurations and video links from Lucknow.

Breaking tradition

Yogi Adityanath breaks Noida jinx

However, the jinx was undone during the tenure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2017. He visited Noida multiple times and was re-elected in 2022. His visits are seen as a sign of breaking the "Noida jinx." The newly inaugurated airport is a symbol of India's growing confidence and self-reliance, according to PM Modi.