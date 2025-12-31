Police respond to claims of inaction in Tylor Chase's situation

The Riverside Police Department has responded to criticism over its handling of Tylor Chase , a former child actor who is reportedly homeless and struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues. Chief Larry Gonzalez said to People in a statement, "What we're seeing play out with Tylor is, unfortunately, something we see every day...across California ." "The challenge is that our current mental health system is largely built around personal choice."

Legal loophole Arrests for drug possession considered non-violent offenses Gonzalez explained that arrests for drug possession or public intoxication are non-violent misdemeanors in California. A federal court order on jail overcrowding in Riverside County leads to quick releases without treatment access. "The same cycle exists within the mental health system," Gonzalez added, highlighting gaps in addressing mental health, addiction, and homelessness.

Community support Weiss and Harris's efforts to help Chase Shaun Weiss and Jacob Harris have also tried to help Chase. Harris had a mental health crisis team evaluate Chase, who agreed he needed help but was not admitted to rehab. "Tylor has to want to go to treatment," Weiss, who used to be a child star as well, said on Instagram, expressing frustration with the lack of systems in place for people like Chase.