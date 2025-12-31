Police respond to claims of inaction in Tylor Chase's situation
The Riverside Police Department has responded to criticism over its handling of Tylor Chase, a former child actor who is reportedly homeless and struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues. Chief Larry Gonzalez said to People in a statement, "What we're seeing play out with Tylor is, unfortunately, something we see every day...across California." "The challenge is that our current mental health system is largely built around personal choice."
Arrests for drug possession considered non-violent offenses
Gonzalez explained that arrests for drug possession or public intoxication are non-violent misdemeanors in California. A federal court order on jail overcrowding in Riverside County leads to quick releases without treatment access. "The same cycle exists within the mental health system," Gonzalez added, highlighting gaps in addressing mental health, addiction, and homelessness.
Weiss and Harris's efforts to help Chase
Shaun Weiss and Jacob Harris have also tried to help Chase. Harris had a mental health crisis team evaluate Chase, who agreed he needed help but was not admitted to rehab. "Tylor has to want to go to treatment," Weiss, who used to be a child star as well, said on Instagram, expressing frustration with the lack of systems in place for people like Chase.
Riverside Police Department's Public Safety Engagement Team
The Riverside Police Department's Public Safety Engagement Team (PSET) is specially trained to work with homeless individuals. The team works closely with local outreach services and behavioral health departments. "He has come very close to accepting help, but ultimately that final step must be made by the individual, and at this point he has declined those services," the department said in a statement. Despite his refusal, Chase has remained cordial during interactions with officers.