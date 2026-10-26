'Modi ka baap bhi jayega...': Kharge's statement triggers political row

The BJP has strongly condemned Kharge's comment, with several senior leaders demanding an apology. The party will also burn Kharge's effigy on Monday morning in Patna.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Kharge of violating political decorum and cited past instances of the Congress using abusive language against Modi and his family.

BJP President Nitin Nabin slammed the remarks as proof of the Congress's "ideological bankruptcy," while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called them an attack on Indian politics' dignity.