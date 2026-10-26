'Modi ka baap bhi jayega...': Kharge's statement triggers political row
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are embroiled in a political row after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at an event in Patna on Shrikrishna Singh's birth anniversary, Kharge said, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Let alone Modi, even his father would go). The comment was made in response to an audience member who interrupted him, saying that PM Modi would not go anywhere as long as there was no rebellion.
Apology demanded
BJP leaders demand apology, accuse Congress of using abusive language
The BJP has strongly condemned Kharge's comment, with several senior leaders demanding an apology. The party will also burn Kharge's effigy on Monday morning in Patna.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Kharge of violating political decorum and cited past instances of the Congress using abusive language against Modi and his family.
BJP President Nitin Nabin slammed the remarks as proof of the Congress's "ideological bankruptcy," while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called them an attack on Indian politics' dignity.
Defense and counter
Bhupesh Baghel defends Kharge, slams BJP for double standards
Meanwhile, Bhupesh Baghel has defended Kharge's remark, arguing it was a response to an interruption.
He also accused the BJP of double standards, pointing out past instances where Modi used derogatory language against opponents, citing past remarks about a "50-crore girlfriend", Jersey cows and the mangalsutra.
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel defended Kharge's comment as a mere response to an interruption and not abusive language.
Selective outrage
Congress MP Singhvi criticizes BJP's selective outrage over Kharge's remark
Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed the BJP for its selective outrage over Kharge's remark.
He argued that political rhetoric should not be judged selectively and cited past remarks as examples of similar language.
Kharge further emphasized his criticism of the BJP by bringing up claims of a purification ceremony carried out by the RSS and BJP following a Congress public meeting on August 8, 2026.