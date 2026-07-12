Vinayak Raut has been booked under the anti-superstition law

Ex-MP booked for forcing daughter-in-law to drink cow urine

By Snehil Singh 12:39 pm Jul 12, 202612:39 pm

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Vinayak Raut, a former Member of Parliament from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena UBT party, has been booked under the anti-superstition law. The case was registered at Thane's Kapurbawdi Police Station after his daughter-in-law Girija accused him and his family of forcing her to drink cow urine as part of rituals, NDTV reported. She also alleged they practiced black magic on her and pulled out her hair during these rituals.