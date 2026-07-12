Ex-MP booked for forcing daughter-in-law to drink cow urine
What's the story
Vinayak Raut, a former Member of Parliament from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena UBT party, has been booked under the anti-superstition law. The case was registered at Thane's Kapurbawdi Police Station after his daughter-in-law Girija accused him and his family of forcing her to drink cow urine as part of rituals, NDTV reported. She also alleged they practiced black magic on her and pulled out her hair during these rituals.
Abuse claims
Girija accuses husband of domestic abuse
Girija has also accused her husband, Gitesh Raut, a corporator, of domestic abuse. She alleged mental harassment, physical assault, and being starved repeatedly. The allegations extend to Gitesh's family members, who she claims abandoned her on several occasions. During their honeymoon in Ooty, Girija alleged that Gitesh denied her a physical relationship and publicly insulted her while on their way to a reception in Talgaon.
Assault claims
Allegations of physical assault and threats to life
Girija further alleged that during a 2018 trip to Australia, Gitesh continued to avoid her and allegedly assaulted her when she tried to address the issue. She claimed he warned her that he would die if they became physically intimate. The FIR also names two alleged sorcerers, Firoz Baba and Qazi Baba, who were reportedly involved in the rituals.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation underway
The police have registered a case under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, also known as the Anti-Superstition Act. The investigation is currently underway to look into these serious allegations. Vinayak Raut, who represented Maharashtra's Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency in Parliament, is yet to respond publicly to these charges.