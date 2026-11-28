NCP (SP) negotiates power-sharing for delimitation support, may join NDA
What's the story
The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar is reportedly negotiating power-sharing positions at the central and state levels in exchange for supporting the delimitation bill. The party, led by Sharad Pawar, is also planning to exit the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc and join the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), NDTV reported, citing party sources. The negotiations are expected to conclude before a special session of Parliament begins on November 30.
Cabinet negotiations
NCP demands cabinet berth for Supriya Sule
The NCP (SP) is reportedly demanding a cabinet berth for Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.
Sule, who has been vocal against alleged electoral fraud, has recently been seen supporting delimitation even though she was at the forefront of recent INDIA protests over alleged electoral fraud.
The party is also negotiating two state cabinet portfolios in the Maharashtra government, which is headed by the BJP and includes the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP.
Portfolio distribution
Other cabinet berths likely to be offered to Patil, Awhad
Jayant Patil of the NCP (SP) is likely to be given the finance ministry, while senior leader Jitendra Awhad may get another cabinet portfolio.
The party is also demanding two minister of state positions for other senior legislators.
However, reports that Sharad Pawar is proposing Supriya Sule as a candidate for Maharashtra chief minister have been dismissed by her as baseless. She pointed out that the party holds only 10 MLAs in the state assembly.
Health impact
Pawar speaks to Congress leaders about party's 'compulsions'
Sharad Pawar, who is currently unwell, has reportedly spoken to Congress leaders about his party's "compulsions."
He is said to have told his INDIA bloc partners that supporting the delimitation bill is important to keep the NCP (SP) united.
A faction within Pawar's party believes that the power-sharing arrangement should be finalized before they formally support the bill in Parliament.
Meeting absence
Sule skips INDIA bloc meeting
Supriya Sule has announced that she will go straight to Delhi on Monday for the Parliament session, skipping the INDIA bloc meeting on November 28.
Party MP Nilesh Lanke was supposed to represent the NCP (SP) at the alliance meeting instead.
The Maharashtra Congress has publicly supported Sharad Pawar's return to the Rajya Sabha, highlighting their backing despite his party's limited strength in the state assembly.