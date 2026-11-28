The NCP (SP) is reportedly demanding a cabinet berth for Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Sule, who has been vocal against alleged electoral fraud, has recently been seen supporting delimitation even though she was at the forefront of recent INDIA protests over alleged electoral fraud.

The party is also negotiating two state cabinet portfolios in the Maharashtra government, which is headed by the BJP and includes the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP.