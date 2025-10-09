Prashant Kishor's party releases first candidates list; includes doctors, mathematician
The Jan Suraaj party, founded by Prashant Kishor, has announced its first list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Among the candidates is famous mathematician KC Sinha from Kumhrar in Patna. The elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results to be declared on November 14. Kishor himself will contest from an undisclosed constituency, with details to be revealed on October 9.
Another notable name on the list is YB Giri, who will be contesting from Manjhi. Giri, a senior advocate of Patna High Court, previously served as additional advocate general of Bihar and additional solicitor general of India for central government cases in Patna High Court. Dr. Amit Kumar Das, Jan Suraaj's candidate for the Muzaffarpur seat, is a Patna Medical College and Hospital alumnus who has worked to raise awareness and provide basic health care in rural regions.
Kishor's party to contest all 243 seats independently
Kishor's Jan Suraaj party will contest all 243 seats in Bihar independently. From the list, 16% of the candidates are Muslims, and 17% are from extremely backward communities. The party has been critical of both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Kishor has accused leaders Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav of corruption, indicating his intention to field candidates with no links to these parties.
Jan Suraaj Party announces the list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/y3IIGvXnzP— IANS (@ians_india) October 9, 2025
Jan Suraaj launches crowdfunding campaign
The Jan Suraaj party has also launched a crowdfunding campaign to support its election efforts. Uday Singh, the party's national president, said they have approached the high court over alleged corruption of ₹70,000 crore by the NDA government in Bihar. Singh claimed people are willing to donate through their app for the party's rise.
Kishor has predicted that his party will get votes from 28% of the electorate who neither voted for the NDA nor INDIA bloc. He said, "In the last polls, the two alliances bagged votes of 72% of voters only." "Besides, people say that Jan Suraaj Party will get 10% votes each of both alliances. That means we are expected to get 48% votes...in the coming polls," he said. Bihar will go to the polls on November 6 and 11.