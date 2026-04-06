'Press material from Pakistan': Himanta Sarma hits back at Congress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vehemently denied allegations that his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds multiple passports . The allegations were made by Congress leader Pawan Khera during a press conference on Sunday. Khera claimed that documents showed Riniki had three active passports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Antigua and Barbuda, and Egypt.

Passport controversy Dubai, India have confirmed passport is fake: Sarma Sarma has rejected these allegations, stating that both the Dubai and Indian governments have confirmed the passport in question is fake. He pointed out discrepancies in the photograph on one of the passports. Our police have reconfirmed through the Indian government's diplomatic channels that UEA passports are fraudulent, he said.

Foreign interference Pakistan link to Khera, Gogoi's press conference very apparent: Sarma Sarma has alleged that the entire material for the press conference by Khera and Gogoi was supplied by a Pakistani social media group. He claimed there have been at least 11 talk shows on Pakistani channels regarding Assam elections, all concluding that Congress should win. Sarma added, "Pakistan's link to yesterday's press conference has also now become very, very apparent."

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Legal action Sarma threatens to file defamation case against Khera Sarma has threatened to file a defamation case against Khera for his allegations. He said, Pawan Khera will be charged with fabricating a fraudulent document and criminal conspiracy. Sarma further said, "I think Rahul Gandhi is also with him and wants him to be sent to jail soon." The controversy comes ahead of the single-phase Assembly elections in Assam on April 9, covering all 126 constituencies.

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Twitter Post Himanta Biswa Sarma rejects allegations by Congress #WATCH | Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Yesterday, Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi did two press conferences, one in Delhi, one in Guwahati...During our research, we found that the entire material of the press conference, which took place yesterday, was supplied by a… pic.twitter.com/X0JOVJzVCG — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2026