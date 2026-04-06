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Home / News / Politics News / 'Press material from Pakistan': Himanta Sarma hits back at Congress
'Press material from Pakistan': Himanta Sarma hits back at Congress
Sarma threatened to sue Congress leader Pawan Khera

'Press material from Pakistan': Himanta Sarma hits back at Congress

By Snehil Singh
Apr 06, 2026
02:08 pm
What's the story

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vehemently denied allegations that his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds multiple passports. The allegations were made by Congress leader Pawan Khera during a press conference on Sunday. Khera claimed that documents showed Riniki had three active passports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Antigua and Barbuda, and Egypt.

Passport controversy

Dubai, India have confirmed passport is fake: Sarma

Sarma has rejected these allegations, stating that both the Dubai and Indian governments have confirmed the passport in question is fake. He pointed out discrepancies in the photograph on one of the passports. Our police have reconfirmed through the Indian government's diplomatic channels that UEA passports are fraudulent, he said.

Foreign interference

Pakistan link to Khera, Gogoi's press conference very apparent: Sarma

Sarma has alleged that the entire material for the press conference by Khera and Gogoi was supplied by a Pakistani social media group. He claimed there have been at least 11 talk shows on Pakistani channels regarding Assam elections, all concluding that Congress should win. Sarma added, "Pakistan's link to yesterday's press conference has also now become very, very apparent."

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Legal action

Sarma threatens to file defamation case against Khera

Sarma has threatened to file a defamation case against Khera for his allegations. He said, Pawan Khera will be charged with fabricating a fraudulent document and criminal conspiracy. Sarma further said, "I think Rahul Gandhi is also with him and wants him to be sent to jail soon." The controversy comes ahead of the single-phase Assembly elections in Assam on April 9, covering all 126 constituencies.

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Twitter Post

Himanta Biswa Sarma rejects allegations by Congress

Challenge issued

Congress challenges Sarma to go to court

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have challenged Sarma to go to court and prove their allegations wrong. "We want him to go to the court, and then we will come with sacks full of documents to prove the truth. We challenge him to go to court today itself; why wait till tomorrow?" Khera said. Results for Assam's Assembly election are scheduled for May 4.

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