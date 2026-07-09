'Produce him physically': Court rejects video-conferencing plea for Sena corporator
What's the story
A court in Kalyan has rejected an application seeking Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre to appear through video conferencing for a hearing in the assault case at a Dombivli hospital. The court insisted that Mhatre be produced physically, rejecting the plea citing his health condition. Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday after he and his aides assaulted doctors and staff at Shastri Nagar Hospital over a lack of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) beds.
Health update
Mhatre admitted to hospital after arrest
Just hours after his arrest, Mhatre was admitted to Thane Civil Hospital as he complained of severe chest pain. He is currently under intensive care and is being treated by specialists. Doctors have reported that he has high blood pressure, frequent vomiting, and only one kidney. Taking his health into consideration, the police filed an application before the court in Kalyan to allow Mhatre to be produced through video conferencing on Thursday.
Court
What next for the Sena leader
However, the court rejected the plea and ordered Mhatre to appear in person. His lawyer, AY Patki, explained that the corporator is not in police custody but in police confinement while receiving treatment. The lawyer stated that this will continue until the corporator remains in the hospital. Doctors said a medical report on the corporator's condition is expected by Thursday evening or Friday morning, and a decision on a possible discharge will be made only then.
Legal action
Mhatre booked under multiple sections
Mhatre has been booked under various sections, including 132, 121(1), 351(1), 352, 189(2) and 191(2) of BNS. Dombivli Assistant Commissioner of Police Suhas Hemade said that legal action will be taken against all involved. "There are approximately four accused involved...including one woman. The incident stemmed from a dispute regarding the treatment of a female patient who had arrived at the hospital....They assaulted the on-duty doctor, a female doctor....a nurse, subjecting them to physical violence, verbal abuse, and threats," Hemade said.