'Produce him physically': Court rejects video-conferencing plea for Sena corporator 

Court

What next for the Sena leader

However, the court rejected the plea and ordered Mhatre to appear in person. His lawyer, AY Patki, explained that the corporator is not in police custody but in police confinement while receiving treatment. The lawyer stated that this will continue until the corporator remains in the hospital. Doctors said a medical report on the corporator's condition is expected by Thursday evening or Friday morning, and a decision on a possible discharge will be made only then.