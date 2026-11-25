The decision sparked political tensions, with BJP members staging a protest at the entrance of the hill.

BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy warned, "This is an arrogant remark stating that we have refused to implement the Supreme Court order...You will face the consequences."

The Madurai police on Wednesday registered cases against the protesters under six sections of law.

The charges include unlawful assembly without permission, causing breach of public peace, making controversial remarks, and obstructing government servants from discharging their duties.