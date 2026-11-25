Karthigai Deepam row: Cases against 300 BJP members after protest
What's the story
The Madurai police in Tamil Nadu have booked 300 members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu organizations after they staged a protest on Tuesday at Thirupparankundram, demanding that the Karthigai Deepam be lit on the Deepathoon (stone pillar), as permitted by the Supreme Court for this year's festival as a one-time measure. However, no lamp was lit at the site. Instead, the Karthigai Deepam lamp was lit at the traditional Uchipillayar deepa mandapam.
Legal action
Protesters charged under 6 sections of law
The decision sparked political tensions, with BJP members staging a protest at the entrance of the hill.
BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy warned, "This is an arrogant remark stating that we have refused to implement the Supreme Court order...You will face the consequences."
The Madurai police on Wednesday registered cases against the protesters under six sections of law.
The charges include unlawful assembly without permission, causing breach of public peace, making controversial remarks, and obstructing government servants from discharging their duties.
Court directive
Supreme Court's order on lighting lamp
Last week, the Supreme Court allowed a lamp to be lit on the disputed pillar as a one-time special arrangement.
Hours before the protest, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court also urged the district and temple authorities to comply with the Supreme Court's ruling.
However, the lamp was not lit, leading to the protest.
At 6:00pm, a temple-authorized team, escorted by police, lit the lamp at the customary lamp-lighting mandapam of the Uchipillayar temple.