Congress's Sachin Pilot slams Punjab government over drug issue
What's the story
A video has emerged showing a man consuming a poisonous substance outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Sangrur, Punjab. The incident has sparked political controversy, with Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticizing the state government for its handling of drug-related issues. Pilot alleged that Jagga Singh, the man in the video, had been harassed for speaking out against drugs.
Political fallout
Pilot questions AAP government's accountability in Punjab
Pilot questioned the accountability of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, saying if those raising their voices against drugs are not safe, what kind of change is being talked about.
He wrote on X, "The kind of pressure and mistreatment being meted out to those raising their voices against drugs in Punjab, this incident in Sangrur is clearly demonstrating it."
Twitter Post
Sachin Pilot's post criticizing government handling of drug cases
पंजाब में नशे के ख़िलाफ आवाज उठाने वालों के साथ किस तरह का दबाव और दुर्व्यवहार किया जा रहा है - संगरूर की यह घटना साफ़ दिखा रही है।— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) September 20, 2026
नामोल गांव के निवासी जग्गा सिंह ने DC कार्यालय के बाहर ज़हरीला पदार्थ निगल लिया। नशे के खिलाफ वीडियो डालने के बाद से उन्हें धमकियाँ मिल रही थी और… pic.twitter.com/mDPCxmExo5
Medical update
Jagga Singh was admitted to Sangrur government hospital
Jagga Singh was admitted to Sangrur government hospital after consuming a poisonous substance. He was later referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for further treatment.
According to a report by NDTV, Dr. Iqbalpreet Singh said the substance was identified as "Farnel."
His friend Manjinder Singh alleged that Jagga had been attacked after making videos about drug sales in their village Namol and claimed no action was taken against those responsible.
Political demands
Political leaders demand action against Harpal Cheema
Additionally, a political row exploded over the suicide of 46-year-old Gulzar Singh, an addict's father, who asked Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema at a public rally why the Punjab government was unable to get rid of the drug menace.
Later, Gulzar's family members alleged that some villagers and police personnel intimidated him for questioning the minister, thus driving him to suicide.
Congress functionary Sukhpal Singh Khaira demanded an FIR against Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and others.
Ongoing scrutiny
Mann government under pressure over drug menace in Punjab
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also visited Gulzar Singh's family, demanding a case against Cheema for abetment to suicide.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Ravneet Singh Bittu and Parminder Brar, also questioned the AAP government's handling of these cases, asking whether alleged protection to the drug mafia and alleged harassment of those raising their voice against drugs reflected the ground reality in Punjab.