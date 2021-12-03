Politics Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress ahead of polls

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 03, 2021, 03:04 pm

Moosewala joined the Congress in the presence of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Sidhu Moosewala, a popular Punjabi singer, on Friday joined the Congress party in Chandigarh. The event marked the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the Congress's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Moosewala has been a controversial figure for allegedly glorifying gun culture and violence through his songs and music videos. Here are more details on this.

Context Why does this story matter?

The joining is significant as Moosewala enjoys the following of lakhs of Punjabi youth and hence may help the Congress's prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections. Polls in Punjab are due to be held in February-March 2022. However, his entry may also bring a bad name to the party as Sidhu faces several police cases over his contentious songs.

Details Moosewala to contest polls from Mansa

Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, hails from Moosa village in Mansa district of Punjab. He graduated in electrical engineering from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, in 2016. His mother, Charan Kaur, is the sarpanch (head) of Moosa village. The 28-year-old rapper will likely contest the 2022 polls from his hometown, reports say.

Statement Moosewala says will raise 'voices of people'

"I am not entering politics for status or to earn praise. I want to become a part of the system to transform it," Moosewala said on Friday. "I am joining the Congress to raise the voices of the people. I am joining the Congress as the party has leaders who have come from common families," he added.

Quote He has won everyone's hearts: CM

"He has won the hearts of everyone. He is a son of a farmer and his father is an ex-Army officer. I am sure he will make Congress party proud, I welcome him on behalf of the Congress," CM Channi said about the rapper.

Other details Sidhu stonewalls question about Moosewala's cases

Meanwhile, Navjot Sidhu tweeted a picture with Moosewala calling him a "champ." He, however, avoided a question from reporters about police cases against the singer. "Why are you asking about issues which are subjudice? Let the people of Punjab decide about him." Moosewala is also expected to travel with Sidhu to Delhi to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi, News18 reported citing sources.

Cases Moosewala's tryst with controversies

Moosewala is named in several police cases in Punjab. Last year, he was booked under the Arms Act on charges of promoting gun culture and violence in the song Sanju. Earlier, another case was lodged against him after videos of him firing an AK-47 rifle in the presence of several cops went viral. He, however, has never been arrested in any of the cases.