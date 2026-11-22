'Uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-RSS
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as "uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists." He made these comments in a post on X (formerly Twitter), sharing an image of an Ardhanareeshwar sculpture from Elephanta Caves. The sculpture shows Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati as one composite form. "The deeper I go into Indian spiritual and religious traditions, the clearer it becomes," Gandhi wrote in his post.
Twitter Post
Rahul Gandhi's post slamming BJP-RSS
The deeper I go into Indian spiritual and religious traditions, the clearer it becomes.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 22, 2026
The BJP and RSS are uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists with absolutely no understanding of our spiritual and religious traditions. pic.twitter.com/CrJxkEXNgI
Recent controversy
Gandhi's comments on parents spark controversy
Gandhi's remarks come after he was criticized for his comments about his parents, Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi, at the launch of Sonia's memoir, Belonging: A Journey Of Love.
At the event, he had said that during meals, "there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mama."
He expressed surprise when he noticed that his friends' parents did not display similar affection.
Social media discourse
Earlier, Gandhi spoke about 'love' in Hinduism
In another post last Tuesday, Gandhi shared a photo of a 12th-century temple sculpture showing Goddess Parvati sitting on Lord Shiva's lap.
He had said that fear, anger, and hatred had created a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters, stopping them from expressing love.
"As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web," he wrote.
Party stance
Congress defends Gandhi; Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts
The Congress party defended Gandhi, saying he had started a much-needed conversation about love, affection, and equality in relationships.
"Love need not be hidden, affection is not a weakness, and equality begins with treating your partner as an equal," the party said on X.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was among those who criticized Gandhi over his remarks.