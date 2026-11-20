Rahul Gandhi slams Modi over absence in US-Russia-China summit
What's the story
Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the recent trilateral summit of the United States, Russia, and China. The summit was attended by US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi said if Congress were in power, India's PM would have been part of such high-level discussions.
Summit agenda
G3 summit leaders discussed a range of global issues
The G3 summit leaders discussed a range of global issues in their joint declaration, "The Russia-China-US Heads of State Declaration Toward Peace."
They agreed to push for United Nations reforms and ramp up the production and supply of refined oil products.
The leaders also agreed to hold discussions on nuclear risk reduction and exchanged views on international situations.
Political commentary
A compromised PM can never sit at this table: Gandhi
Gandhi's comments came after the summit, where the leaders committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security.
He said, "If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table." He added, "A compromised PM can never sit at this table."
In the meeting, the leaders also exchanged views on the international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security.
The Russian and US presidents thanked China for hosting the trilateral summit.
Twitter Post
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi on social media
If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 20, 2026
A compromised PM can never sit at this table. pic.twitter.com/EpGZVnJPYq