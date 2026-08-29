Rahul Gandhi demands FIR over 'shuddikaran' after Kharge's visit
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded an FIR against those who performed shuddikaran or purification at Haldwani's Ramlila ground after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, a Dalit, addressed a public meeting. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order the filing of an FIR under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. "Our demand is an FIR should be lodged at the earliest against those who performed Shuddikaran," Gandhi said during a press conference.
Caste politics
This incident reflects PM Modi's ideology: Gandhi
Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of not wanting Dalits to prosper and live with respect.
He said this incident reflects PM Modi's ideology, as he has remained silent on the matter.
"This shows the BJP and RSS' mindset. They don't want a Dalit to become prosperous and live respectfully," Gandhi said.
Dalit discrimination
Ongoing violence against Dalits in India
Gandhi also highlighted the ongoing atrocities and violence against Dalits in India.
He said that Dalit students are made to clean toilets, barred from drinking water from village wells, and subjected to different treatment in various aspects of life.
"This is done by the BJP and RSS, and this is a crime according to the Constitution," he said.
Rally connection
Link between Kharge's rally and purification act
Gandhi linked the purification act to Kharge's rally on August 8 and alleged it was carried out by BJP-RSS workers two days later.
He said no action has been taken under the SC/ST Act despite the incident.
"Twenty days have passed, but no case has been filed under the SC/ST Act," he said.
The SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act came into force in 1995 to prevent atrocities against vulnerable sections of society.
Justice demand
Kharge must get justice, FIR should be filed soon
Gandhi stressed that Kharge must get justice and an FIR should be filed soon.
He clarified that during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Kharge said certain people did not support him but never claimed the majority didn't.
"This is an issue of all Dalits in Hindustan," he said, adding that if such things can happen to a senior leader like Kharge, begging the question of what happens to children.