Had evidence of 2014 general election irregularities: Rahul at Columbia
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed he had evidence of irregularities in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections but was advised against speaking out by senior party leaders. Speaking at Columbia University in the United States, he said the party insisted on solid proof before questioning the electoral process publicly. While there are proofs of irregularities, he said the Congress and the opposition would continue to participate in elections, as not doing so would put an end to democracy.
Strategy explained
Exposing electoral irregularities while contesting elections
"For us, Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem with Indian democracy is difficult, unless I have 100% proof...If we were to say that we are not going to participate in elections, Indian democracy would end that very instant," he said.
Gandhi further elaborated on the Congress's strategy of exposing alleged electoral irregularities even if it costs the party setbacks.
Past allegations
Irregularities in 2014 Lok Sabha elections
"Our strategy is to expose what is going on and take the beating until the people of India realize that the system has been fully demolished. But we do not want to break the electoral structure," he said.
Gandhi also alleged that there were irregularities in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
He said suspicions arose due to the "unexplainable" victory margins.
"We already believed something was wrong...But we had no proof," he said.
Twitter Post
Indian democracy is sacred for us, Gandhi says
#WATCH | Illinois, US | Video Source: Congress leader— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026
During an interaction at Chicago University, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "... For us, Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem with Indian democracy is difficult, unless… pic.twitter.com/cYKjTnDayv
Inside information
Inside information from ECI officials
When he eventually got the proof and demonstrated it to his political leaders in the Congress, they told him, "Please don't say this."
The Congress leader also claimed that they were getting information from inside the Election Commission of India (ECI).
He said senior officials were uncomfortable with its functioning and expressed their inability to continue under current circumstances.
"It's only a question of time when that structure collapses," he said.