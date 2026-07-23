Rahul reacts to Modi's 'will fast-track paper leak' cases announcement
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that his government will establish fast-track courts to ensure speedy and strict punishment for those involved in exam paper leaks. Reacting to the announcement, the Congress MP said, "You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it."
Protest backdrop
Backlash over police brutality during student protest
The Prime Minister's announcement comes after massive backlash over the crackdown on student protesters during their march to Parliament on July 20.
In his tweet, PM Modi wrote that protecting students' interests remained a top priority and warned of strict action against anyone jeopardizing their future.
"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth... Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi stressed.
Ongoing unrest
Protests to continue
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has repeatedly said their protest would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.
It has also said that its talks with the Centre will be held at a neutral venue, rejecting an offer from Union Minister JP Nadda to hold discussions at his residence.
After Modi made the announcement, the CJP with a four-word reply: "Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign."