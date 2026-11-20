India becoming 'side-player' in geopolitics: Rahul's remarks draw BJP's ire
What's the story
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has sparked a political row after saying that India has become a "side player" in global geopolitics. Speaking at the University of Chicago, he said that India has lost its ability to independently shape international conversations while Pakistan engages with major powers like the United States and Iran. "India has always had a very sophisticated understanding of geopolitics. We had partnerships....relationships, but we had a mind of our own," Gandhi said.
Policy critique
'We should be involved in these global conversations'
He said, based on India's size, history and relationships, "we should be involved in these global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player."
He said India should reclaim its historical role in global affairs, recalling its role in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), where Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru served as one of its founding leaders.
Founded in 1961, the organization brought together countries that sought to remain independent of the US- and Soviet-led blocs during the Cold War.
Modi
'PM Modi keeps saying, 'He's my friend'
He said there was already pain in India, which was magnified by the Iran war, pushing people over the edge.
"We cannot...remain unconcerned about what is happening in the rest of the world," he added.
He wondered if personal relationships between world leaders could form the basis of India's foreign policy.
"PM Modi keeps saying, 'He's my friend.'..Who gives a damn about friendship? Do you really think geopolitics is going to work because the guy is your friend?" Gandhi asked.
Foreign policy
India should have independent foreign policy, says Gandhi
Gandhi defended India's right to pursue an independent foreign policy while discussing its relationship with Israel.
He said India should maintain good relations with Israel but its international positions must be guided by its own interests.
"We have good relations with Israel....we buy weapons from them. But we are a much bigger country, with a population of 1.5 billion, and our foreign policy should be based on what is good for us, not...what is good for others," he said.
Reputation damage
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for 'most reprehensible' remarks
The BJP quickly reacted to Gandhi's comments, accusing him of damaging India's global reputation.
Party spokesperson CR Kesavan called his remarks "most reprehensible and inexcusable."
"Rahul Gandhi...sounds like an eager cheerleader and a shameless propagandist for Pakistan and his reckless remarks expose how clueless Rahul Gandhi is about global geopolitics," Kesavan said.
Another spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari asked why Gandhi was obsessed with Pakistan, calling him a "Pak Fan Boy" for repeatedly bringing up the country in discussions about diplomacy.
Diplomatic position
Talks with Pakistan possible only if it stops terrorism: Gandhi
During the same interaction, a Pakistani national asked Gandhi if the two neighbors could "move beyond the blame game and work together for mutual benefit."
Responding, he said there is room, but there is also a big problem, "which is the support and encouragement of terrorism by Pakistan in our country."
"And it is impossible for us to accept our...people being murdered and having a conversation with Pakistan. So the moment that stops, then a conversation can potentially begin."