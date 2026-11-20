He said, based on India's size, history and relationships, "we should be involved in these global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player."

He said India should reclaim its historical role in global affairs, recalling its role in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), where Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru served as one of its founding leaders.

Founded in 1961, the organization brought together countries that sought to remain independent of the US- and Soviet-led blocs during the Cold War.