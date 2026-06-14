Rebel TMC MPs to merge with Nationalist Citizens Party
What's the story
A faction of 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament (MPs) has decided to merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India. The move comes after a meeting with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi. The rebel faction had earlier sought recognition as the "real TMC" in Parliament but has now opted for a merger with the lesser-known party.
Support expressed
Sudip Bandyopadhyay backs rebel faction
Sudip Bandyopadhyay, a close aide of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has backed the rebel faction. He met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Yadav on Saturday before extending his support. Bandyopadhyay said he moved to the dissident camp on the request of rebel MPs and MLAs, but would only sign a letter to be submitted to the Speaker in front of West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari.
Reshuffle details
TMC undergoes organizational reshuffle amid crisis
As the crisis deepens, the TMC has undergone an organizational reshuffle. Kunal Ghosh was appointed president of the party's North Kolkata organizational district, replacing Bandyopadhyay. Arnab Banerjee took over as president of the Trinamool Youth Congress from Ghosh. Kaliganj MLA Alifa Ahmed replaced Roy as head of the party's women's wing.
Upcoming meeting
Rebel MPs seek recognition as 'real TMC'
Rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia said the dissident group would meet Lok Sabha Speaker Birla on Monday to seek recognition as the "real TMC" parliamentary group. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said two more MPs were likely to join their ranks, taking their strength in the Lok Sabha to 22. The TMC has rejected these claims, asserting that anti-defection laws prevent forming a separate group within Parliament without merging with another party under the Tenth Schedule.