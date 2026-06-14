Rebel TMC MPs to merge with Nationalist Citizens Party

Upcoming meeting

Rebel MPs seek recognition as 'real TMC'

Rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia said the dissident group would meet Lok Sabha Speaker Birla on Monday to seek recognition as the "real TMC" parliamentary group. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said two more MPs were likely to join their ranks, taking their strength in the Lok Sabha to 22. The TMC has rejected these claims, asserting that anti-defection laws prevent forming a separate group within Parliament without merging with another party under the Tenth Schedule.