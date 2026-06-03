Recently-expelled TMC leader enters Assembly, claiming support of 50 MLAs

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing a major internal crisis as expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee has claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs, multiple reports said. He reportedly made the announcement in the West Bengal Assembly, where he claimed he has collected more than 50 signatures, seeking a change in the post of Leader of the Opposition (LoP). The rebel faction is backing him as their new LoP, sources told India Today.

Expulsion aftermath Banerjee and Saha were expelled on Monday Banerjee was expelled along with Sandipan Saha on Monday. The expulsion came soon after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari named Banerjee at a press conference, revealing a formal complaint had been lodged by the rebel leader. Both expelled MLAs alleged their signatures were forged on a resolution document appointing the LoP, Deputy Leader, and Chief Whip on May 6.

Meeting revelations Meeting with TMC MLAs at MLA hostel After their expulsion, Banerjee and Saha were seen meeting several TMC legislators at the MLA Hostel in Kolkata. This has led to speculation of a "new group" within the TMC. A senior TMC leader, requesting anonymity, claimed that over 50 legislators had expressed support for a breakaway faction. "To escape action under the anti-defection law, 52 MLAs have to sign a letter to the assembly speaker....at least 57 have consented to split the party," HT quoted the leader as saying.

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